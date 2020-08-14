Man arrested in Coffee Co. public indecency, sexual exploitation incidents

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - An Enigma man was arrested Thursday on numerous sexual offenses after an investigation into numerous incidents in Ambrose and Broxton, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Sidney Huff, 29, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children and five counts of public indecency. The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from an investigation into “multiple allegations of indecent exposure in both the Ambrose and Broxton communities.”
“Victims reported that a male subject was involved in a lewd act with himself in public and exposed himself to both children and adults,” the sheriff’s office said. “A preliminary investigation conducted by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office revealed Huff knowingly exposed himself in a lewd manner to children and adults on multiple occasions.”
Huff was arrested for similar acts in other counties prior to these, according to law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office said Huff is on felony probation for statutory rape, which was violated in November 2014 for failing to attend sex offender treatment.
