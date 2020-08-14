Lowndes Co. Schools employees test positive before back-to-school

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools welcomed students back today and 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report.
Westside Principal Beth Lind said those who tested positive or had possible exposure, must quarantine immediately. She said there won’t be an issue with staffing.
“Our numbers are not much different than when you look at them as a community and even as a state and we are going to err on the side of caution. If someone had direct exposure, we are just not waiting on test results, we are treating our classrooms and teams the same way,” Superintendent Wes Taylor said.
Taylor said they track all staff cases. He said the report shows cases staff self-reported since early summer. He said right now, there are 11 positive cases out of 1,400 workers.
A Lowndes County school board spokesperson said the total number of employees quarantined from July until now is 54. The spokesperson said the Department of Public Health cleared most of them to come back to work.
“They let me know our school nurse and our district head nurse, they are all working together to make sure that all proper documentation is in place and that they are out the full days of quarantine and we have, we have different people that will step up and help cover classes, we have a shortage of substitutes but we are able to take care of it within the building,” Lind said.
As far Westside’s first day goes, Lind said the staff at school has been preparing and are ready to teach the kids all about the safety precautions while making it fun.
She said the hardest part has been trying to keep the little ones separated.
”We are putting social distancing in place and that what I’ve heard of when I’ve gone into the little rooms that they have been like ‘it’s so hard,’” said Lind.
Levi Snipes is in first grade and he said he’s excited to be back to school with his friends.
WALB was inside the school Friday morning and students were wearing masks and social distancing across the halls.
