Health official demonstrates COVID-19 testing process during task force briefing

“We are now exclusively using the nasal swab method. The nasal swab only goes three-quarters of an inch into the nasal cavity. So I’ve got my test tube open, I’ve got my swab, so in it goes on the right side about 3 quarters of an inch, rotate it a couple of times, hold it for 15 seconds. When 15 seconds are up, it goes in the left side, rotate it a couple of times, hold it for 15 seconds, it comes out of the nose and goes directly into the test tube,” explained Ruis.