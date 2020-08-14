Health official demonstrates COVID-19 testing process during task force briefing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For those still afraid of getting a COVID-19 swab, Dr. Charles Ruis, the director of the Southwest Health District for the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), said the test has evolved since the pandemic first hit Albany.
“We are now exclusively using the nasal swab method. The nasal swab only goes three-quarters of an inch into the nasal cavity. So I’ve got my test tube open, I’ve got my swab, so in it goes on the right side about 3 quarters of an inch, rotate it a couple of times, hold it for 15 seconds. When 15 seconds are up, it goes in the left side, rotate it a couple of times, hold it for 15 seconds, it comes out of the nose and goes directly into the test tube,” explained Ruis.
Dr. Ruis encourages anyone in Southwest Georgia with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately.
“There are some particular groups that we stress the need for testing, particularly those who have symptoms that are consistent with COVID. Get a test as soon as you can and stay home until you know the outcome of the test. If you have been exposed, we would also like you to be tested,” said Dr. Ruis.
However, Ruis said there are some that should not get tested, like those who tested positive in the past.
“We do not recommend those folks get tested again. It will not give us any meaningful information except in rare cases,” said Ruis.
As of Friday, 40,000 COVID-19 swabs had been administered through the DPH Southwest Health District.
Dr. Steven Kitchen, with Phoebe Putney Health System, also gave the latest on how many COVID-19 patients are currently in Phoebe facilities.
“We currently have 70 patients that are admitted with COVID-19 across our health system. That’s 70 that compares to 67 at this time last week. And so what I want to convey is that although we are seeing COVID transmission in our community, and a percentage of those persons are requiring hospital admissions, it looks relatively stable this week,” said Kitchen.
