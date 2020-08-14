Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by this afternoon that keeps temperatures near 90 degrees. Humidity will be high so the heat index numbers will be near 100. Numerous showers and thunderstorm are expected Saturday. Rain chances drop Sunday and Monday and temperatures respond back into the mid 90s with heat index numbers near 105. Wetter and then cooler weather takes over the rest of next week. Highs fall to the middle 80s and lows near 70. Rain may be heavy by mid week.