Exchange Club: SWGA Regional Fair canceled for first time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia tradition spanning many generations won’t attract families in 2020.
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair is canceled — the first time in its over 70 year history, according to Larry Griffin, fair association board president.
The fair has been going for 73 years.
The fair was set to start Oct. 27, according to the Exchange Club of Albany’s website.
