DCSS to offer on-campus COVID-19 testing clinics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With many schools returning to classes this fall, Dougherty County School System (DCSS) now offers help with COVID-19 testing, to combat the spread of the virus.
Several DCSS schools will now be able to provide necessary health checks to students, faculty and staff.
“I think it would definitely be able to provide some peace of mind to be able to do testing in real-time and you know, if the rapid test is positive,” said physician assistant Sara Trivette.” “It means you got COVID, and that would really help with containing spread and contract tracing and that kind of thing.”
Trivette works at Turner Elementary. She said her clinic is adjusting to the new changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they'll be sent to isolation.
“That room is thoroughly sanitized, all items in it cleaned, and let dry to what the manufacture label says it for how long it needs to dry in order to kill viruses, including COVID,” said Trivette.
Anything that can be done a regular pediatrician, Trivette said can be done at these clinics.
“As the flu vaccine come available, we really want everyone to sign up and come get it so that way we can keep people out of the people out of the emergency room and keep people healthy,” said Trivette.
Along with COVID-19 testing and antibody testing, the clinics still tend to patients’ every need, including their mental health.
“With people possible experiencing trauma and people experiencing lost, people having lost of jobs,” said Trivette. “Just lots of stress and so we have access to license professional counselor and social worker.”
Trivette said the clinic is cost-effective. For those who may not qualify for Medicaid, the cost will be determined based on income.
