Berrien Co. sees first COVID-19 related death

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Berrien County, according to the South Health District.
The individual was a 75-year-old man who did have underlying medical conditions, but was not hospitalized, the South Health District said.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the individuals whose lives have been lost,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We continue to be devastated as deaths occur across our district and want to remind everyone just how important it is to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those you love. Masks, social distancing, and good hand hygiene are crucial to helping prevent further illnesses and deaths.”
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths for the South Health District is now at 148.
