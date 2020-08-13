3 wanted in Colquitt Co. shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Three men are wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting in Colquitt County, according to the sheriff’s office.
LaShawn Lee, 19, Nigel Hillie, 21, and Rakeem Hightower, 24, are all wanted on charges for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and discharging a firearm near a roadway. Hillie and Hightower are also wanted on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The victim was taken to a Macon hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The sheriff’s office said he is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any of the three men is asked to contact the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.