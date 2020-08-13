VPD: Pot smoke leads to arrest, stolen gun recovery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Late Tuesday night, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) was patrolling Freedom Park, which was closed at the time. The officer noticed two people sitting in the vehicle inside the park.
When the officer approached the vehicle, to advise the occupants the park was closed, he could smell the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the sport utility vehicle.
Police said further investigation found the passenger, later identified as Kenyen Nettles, had given a false name and date of birth to the officer.
During the search of the vehicle, a handgun was found under the seat where Nettles had been seated. The handgun was reported stolen from Tallahassee, Fla.
Nettles was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail for felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth.
“We are proud of the officers that investigated this case which lead to the arrest of this offender and the recovery of this stolen gun,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
