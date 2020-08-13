Tift County Schools ‘doing well’ during COVID-19 reopening

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - For Tift County Schools, the new COVID-19 protocol for staff and students is working out better than they expected, according to the school system.
Students went back this past week.
They called for teachers to divide students into groups and keep them on alternating schedules Mondays through Thursdays to reduce class sizes. Fridays are virtual-learning days that allow both students and teachers to catch up.
The superintendent said everyone has cooperated, which makes the transitions easier.
“Our faculty and staff has overcome every single hurdle and is providing a great education experience for students in Tift County Schools right now,” said Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
The school system said it is continuing to re-evaluate COVID-19 protocols every two weeks. This lets them see if changes are needed based on how and if the virus spreads.
