Thomasville councilwoman chosen as DNC delegate

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville City Council member is a delegate in this year’s Democratic National Convention.
Councilmember Wanda Warren said she’s humbled and honored to be part of next week’s convention.
She said they’re already planning for what will take place each night.
“It will help with the topics that are important to our community — housing, economic equity in our community that we need,” said Warren.
Warren said as a city leader, it’s important to be involved in the state and national level as well, in efforts to bring in the needed resources.
“My hope is that Thomasville will be seen as a city who wants to do more for our community, for our state and at the national level,” Warren said.
Inspired by the words of the late John Lewis, Warren said her mantra has been to make “good trouble.”
“The issues that you’re exploring and you’re pushing, it’s good for all the people, and especially the people who have been so disregarded for so long. Trouble may be a negative connotation, however, it’s good for all the people,” said Warren.
Warren said the opportunity to be a delegate at the convention will make her a better leader and representative for the City of Thomasville.
She added this is about educating the community on the democratic process, the importance of voting, being counted in the census and staying involved in the issues within the community.
“It makes it better for me to do what’s right for the community, and it’s always important for me to listen to the people here in the City of Thomasville,” said Warren.
Warren said she’ll do her best to make sure Thomasville is represented well.
These are other South Georgia delegates who have been chosen:
- Joseph Manley chairs the Ben Hill Democratic Party.
- Debra Tann is a former statehouse candidate. She is active in the Lowndes County Democratic Party.
- State Rep. Winfred Dukes, who has represented Mitchell County since 1997.
- Bobby Fuse, Jr., a retired Americus school system administrator who helped launch the South Georgia Voters’ League and chairs the 2nd District.
- Joseph Weathers who is from Moultrie.
WALB is working to learn of any Southwest Georgians chosen as delegates for the Republican National Convention.
