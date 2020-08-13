Terrell Co. High School students to complete academic pathways

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For Terrell County Charter School's class of 2021, the coronavirus pandemic will not take away the academic and vocational pathways they worked so hard to complete.
High School Principal Vivian Laster said that despite their hybrid and virtual offerings this fall, students will still be able to complete one of four pathways the school currently offers.
“A pathway consists of three classes in a specific area, business, construction, ag and law enforcement,” explained Laster.
For the upcoming senior, Jazmyn Dydell, completing her agriculture pathway helped her to realize her plans for after graduation.
“My pathway courses made a lot of changes for my future, I realized what I did and did not want to do. Although I enjoy agriculture, I don’t think I see a career in it,” said Dydell.
During their third and final pathway class, labs and hands-on activities are common for students.
With pandemic concerns, extra steps will be taken to help keep students safe during these classes this year.
“In their labs, we would like them to wear a mask. If they do not wear a mask, they will have to be six feet apart,” said Laster.
Students at Terrell County High School also have the option to enroll in college classes as early as the 10th grade.
Although the classes will be all online this fall, Janya Scott, a rising senior and dual enrollment student, said this option allowed her to start preparing for her future now.
“I was trying to decide between being a teacher and being a nurse. I really didn’t know, but as I did start taking my dual enrollment classes, I noticed that I liked helping people in the nursing area. I also noticed that I liked giving shots, that’s just me. I like doing that stuff,” said Scott.
While the pandemic took many experiences away from this group during their junior year, senior Cal’Miraka Hicks said she’s still grateful for the opportunity to continue taking classes that could’ve easily been taken away.
“Thank you Terrell County High School for helping me with my education. Y’all have done amazing. This is my last ride here and I’m gonna make the best of it. Y’all have been very supportive. To the teachers that have helped me along the way, thank you very much,” said Hicks.
