Terrell Co. to change bus, nurse’s office protocols for fall semester

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As schools prepare to return to session this fall, Terrell County Charter Schools is taking a creative approach to ensure social distancing starts before kids even arrive for class.
According to Superintendent Douglas Bell, bus schedules will be staggered this fall.
Elementary school students will be picked up first and taken to school by 7:15 a.m.
Middle and high school students will be transported next.
As a result, classes will start later for the upper grades.
”We think that by changing our school schedule, our elementary students will come to school earlier than our high school students. High school will start class at 8:15. This will also allow for social distancing on the school buses as well, transporting elementary school students separately from middle and high school students,” explained Bell.
As an extra safety measure, sanitation machines will be placed on each bus and a monitoring system will be installed so drivers can enforce social distancing.
According to Bell, the normal number of buses will continue to run and the same routes will still be offered despite the time changes.
Terrell County Charter School nurses are also prepared to keep their clinics free of COVID-19 this school year.
According to Superintendent Bell, each school has a regular nurse’s office that is equipped to treat basic health needs, like minor aches and pains.
With the possibility of the coronavirus, the schools have put protocols in place that go beyond Band-Aids and pain relief pills.
”Any time a student says that they are feeling ill, the first line would be that they would come to our local school nurse and they would do whatever the protocol calls for based on what the student is experiencing. If the need becomes necessary, we would recommend them to our local school-based health clinic operated by Albany Primary Area Health Care. And if it is determined that that student needs isolation, we do have isolation rooms at every school,” said Bell.
Parents will also be notified if their student is feeling under the weather.
The school encourages any student or staff member who has COVID-19 symptoms to alert someone right away so they can take the proper precautions and provide the best possible treatment.
