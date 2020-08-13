SRTC students earn $58K in scholarships for fall semester

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - More than 60 students at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) received scholarships for the fall semester.
The school's foundation allows students to use the scholarship for basic school needs.
But, since the pandemic, students are also allowed to use the money to assist with costs because of virtual learning.
The school’s director of institutional advancement, Jenny Dell, said many of their donors are also employees or alumni of the college.
She said they’re instrumental in helping fund these scholarships as they understand the need for students to learn, even if it’s virtually.
”The careers that people are considering professional during the pandemic, a lot of those probably got their start at the technical college. Nurses, respiratory therapists, educators, truck drivers to keep the supply chain moving. There’s a long list of folks that have been on the front line that are SRTC alumni, and we’re proud of that,” said Dell.
Dell said even though the school plans to return to in-person instruction next week, this scholarship still helps those students who want to continue their studies virtually.
