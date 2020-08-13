New center in Valdosta aims to help youth in the juvenile system

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Valdosta for a new rehabilitation center for kids in the Juvenile Justice system.
The new Southwest Key program aims to keep kids that are in the juvenile system off of the streets and give them a second chance at making their life better.
“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling very positive. It warms my heart to see this. A year ago, when I took over the job, like I said earlier, one of the things Governor (Brian) Kemp asked me to do was not only hold these youth accountable but let’s try to get them out of the gangs and criminal activities and in partnership with southwest. It fulfills that mission,” said Tyrone Oliver, a commissioner for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
Oliver said much of the crime in Georgia is teen-involved. He said it costs the state about $90,000 per child, per year, to house them in secure detention centers.
This new program is designed to provide educational and fun activities, counseling, meals and even job readiness.
“I’m optimistic, I really believe programs like Southwest Keys and this early receiving center is going to change the lives of these people, so we can do that and then reach back down and get another 10 and bringing them back in and have that cycle going. It’s really going to change how Georgia is going as far as juvenile crimes and crime statistics in the state of Georgia, period,” said Oliver.
This is the only program of its kind.
Oliver said Valdosta was chosen because the south was in need of the resource.
“The second chance is going to be huge. That’s what really needed honestly with these youth. They need someone to say yes, and giving these people the second chance, it’s huge,” said Oliver.
Once a child or teen is in the justice system, the court must refer them to participate in the program.
Right now, due to COVID-19, 10 teens will be helped.
