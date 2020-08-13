Georgia National Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in its history, there will be no Georgia National Fair this year.
The Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority made the executive decision Wednesday to cancel the 2020 fair that’s usually held in Perry, Georgia.
The authority said the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19 anD the desire to do what’s safe For visitors, employees, volunteers, and vendors.
This year would have been the 31st annual Georgia National Fair.
