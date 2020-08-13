Florida State University athletic staff under fire regarding COVID-19 response

TALLAHASSEE, Ga. (WALB) - The Florida State Seminoles’ athletic staff is under fire after several football players accuse them of being dishonest about testing and infection rates.
Head Coach Mike Norvell addressing the series of tweets from his team, Friday.
Junior wideout and Turner County native, Tamarrion Terry’s mother, took to Twitter to express her frustration.
This morning, wide receiver Warren Thompson tweeted out a letter criticizing the team’s Coronavirus response.
In part, it read: “During this entire week of camp I have lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players’ health as well as mine.”
Norvell said it’s disappointing hearing these comments.
”It was news to me in something and in some of those areas in what was said. Obviously, if there was any miscommunication, we’ve been pretty transparent and direct throughout this. It’s disappointing that some of the things that were said were put out there. But once again, everybody has the right to make a statement and that’s where a statement was made,” said Norvell.
Some players spoke in defense of the school and the program’s handling of the pandemic.
Senior defensive lineman, Josh Kaindoh, said, ”I can only speak for myself, Josh Kaindoh, and personally I feel safe. And honestly, if I didn’t, just like everybody has a choice to be here or not be here, and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel safe. I’m just going to continue to prepare, keep practicing, and keep the main thing, the main thing. Which is having a spectacular football season if it happens.”
Norvell said they’re continuing to follow the safety protocols.
He said player safety remains a top priority.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.