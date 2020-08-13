Good chance of showers and thunderstorm arrive this afternoon. High reach the lower to middle 90s before with heat index numbers 100-105. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday with cooler afternoon closer to 90. Locally heavy rain will be possible. Rain chances ease Sunday and Monday and afternoon temperatures rise back to the middle 90s. Rain chances rise back up to the good side mid week again and temperatures cool some more. This time both highs and lows drop. Highs near 90 and lows near 70. Below average temperature take over the second half of next week.