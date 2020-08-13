Downtown Thomasville holds virtual First Friday concert experience

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - More than 1,000 people watched a virtual concert of Thomasville’s First Friday event.
Nashville artist John King held the concert through Downtown Thomasville’s Facebook page.
Event Coordinator Madison Eaton said they decided to hold this virtually to get people excited for his First Friday concert next year.
She said it was also meant to give people the First Friday concert expeirence this month, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
”With him being in his own home and giving a shout out to Thomasville, it became very personal. He gave a little bit of background on his stories in his songs. So, you got to know a little bit more about John King as an artist as well as kind of feeling that personal vibe with him in his home,” said Eaton.
As of Thursday morning, Eaton said the video reached over 3,700 people and received more than 1,500 shares.
She said they hope to bring more artists to the virtual setting if First Fridays in person have to be canceled again because of CDC guidelines.
