What’s keeping Washington from sending out more stimulus checks, unemployment aid, explained

Probably the biggest issue impeding the talks is renewal of the pandemic bonus unemployment benefit, which was set at $600 until it expired at the end of July. The $600 benefit meant that most workers were receiving more on unemployment than through their former jobs, and many GOP senators are adamant that it not be fully renewed. But the benefit is popular with voters and Pelosi is solidly behind the full $600, which economists say has helped keep millions out of poverty. Still, the Democrats are probably going to have to compromise, though it will likely be among the final items resolved if a deal is to be reached.