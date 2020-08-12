’This was my baby’: Family fun center struggles amid coronavirus closing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A family fun center in Tifton says they’ve fallen victim to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A big arcade in Tifton is on the verge of unplugging and powering down.
“This was, this was my baby originally and you know we didn’t see it ending this way,” said Tina Moody.
Closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of BAM hope the name of their business doesn’t become their reality.
“Our cup has been empty before, we will be alright. We will come up with something. Not sure what, but it will be something,” said Phillip Moody.
Some of the worst affected are small business owners whose livelihood depends on the public currently living in isolation.
Tina and Philip Moody said they’re used to having hundreds of kids a day.
“We closed with the hope and the feeling that by maybe mid-June we would be able to open again. And as each one of those dates passed that we had set for us…ourselves,” said Tina. “We finally realized just recently that it’s just not feasible for us to reopen.”
The owners said it cost them thousands every month to stay closed, and they didn’t qualify for the Paycheck Protect Program under the CARES Act that provides assistance to small businesses.
“We certainly have exhausted all of our emergency funds and any government help that we might have gotten, we have done everything that we can up until this point,” said Tina.
As the lucrative summer months that normally propel pass by, the Moody’s said they’ll miss the children that come in and grow out of BAM.
“We got cards from children and this little girl is as big as me now, almost,” said Phillip.
