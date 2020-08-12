3 semis involved in Lee Co. wreck

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Three semi-trucks were involved in a Lee County wreck late Wednesday afternoon, according Lewis Harris, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
One semi flipped over with a person trapped inside, Harris said.
First responders are working to get that person out now.
It happened on Highway 82 and Winifred Road.
Harris said the southbound lanes towards Albany are blocked.
There is no word on any injuries.
WALB is working to learn more information.
