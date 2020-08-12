Moultrie police to give out backpacks of supplies to Colquitt Co. students

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie police officers are taking the time to give back to the community.
They’ve been busy stuffing backpacks with supplies ahead of one backpack giveaway being held for Colquitt County students.
They say they want to ensure every child who needs a backpack for the upcoming school year, gets one.
This giveaway will take place Thursday and will be set up drive-thru style.
It will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Moultrie Police Department, 128 First Street Southwest.
To get a backpack, you must live in Colquitt County and have those children in the vehicle with you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.