1 killed in Lee Co. crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A deadly crash in Lee County killed one man Tuesday, according to Coroner Hill Mackey.
It happened on Highway 19 North, between Pettis Road and Eagle Pond, in Lee County.
The victim was found in the median of the road, between the north and south lanes.
Mackey said he got the call around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
There is not a positive ID on the man yet, according to Mackey.
Mackey said the victim was in his late 40s or early 50s and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The body is currently at Lee County Coroner's Office awaiting a positive ID.
No charges are pending against the driver at this time.
Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded but the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
