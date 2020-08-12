GBI arrests State Court, Alma Municipal Court Solicitor

ALMA Ga. (WALB) - A former Bacon County attorney was arrested Tuesday, around 2 p.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Agents said Jennifer E. Carver, 38, provided false information to agents during another GBI investigation involving Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren. She is being charged with giving false information and violation of oath of office.
At the time of the violations, Carver was serving as the Bacon County Attorney. She is currently the State Court Solicitor and Alma Municipal Court Solicitor.
On July 9, the GBI said they received a request from Tift County District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecutor Paul Bowden to assist with the investigation.
Carver was taken to the Bacon County Jail.
This is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 632-8515 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.