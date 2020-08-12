Rain chances have been lowered Today to more scattered activity. A few storms could still be strong. Tomorrow and Friday will turn very wet with showers and thunderstorms expected and that lingers into Saturday. Highs cool from the mid 90s to near 90. Rain could be heavy with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected. Rain chances ease some Sunday. It looks to stay seasonable early next week with at least scattered showers and thunderstorms if not more with an approaching cold front.