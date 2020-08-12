Dougherty Co. Judicial Building could get cameras that check temperatures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County Judicial Building could be getting some high tech COVID-19 gear.
The commission is considering purchasing and installing cameras that check temperatures of staff members and visitors upon entry.
The camera system comes with a $27,000 price tag.
Deputies said being able to prevent COVID-19 cases from spreading in the building is priceless.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a juror and other court staff tested positive for the virus.
Chief Deputy Terron Hayes with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office said this will play an important role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the building.
“It is going to be a big asset for us because we can slim down on manpower and re-purpose it in our other areas, that are crucial for us,” said Hayes. “The system is itself it kind of works itself and alarms us when an individual does have a temperature and we can have personal reaction to that.”
Commissioners will take a vote on the cameras next week.
