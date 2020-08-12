DCSS superintendent comments on the decision to delay 2020 fall sports

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County School System is putting its 2020 fall sports on hold until the pandemic improves.
Even though, the school has reporting zero cases within its athletic programs.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they’ve handled these adversities so far,” said DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
Dyer said COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County need to decrease before they think about resuming the season by the first of October.
“It’s certainly not pleasant to disappoint our students. But we have to look out for their safety and make these decisions, even if they’re not particularly popular,” Dyer continued.
This decision impacts football, softball and cross country at Dougherty, Westover and Monroe.
“I can look in the mirror and say I made the decision for our students in terms of their safety,” said Dyer.
Americus-Sumter had football games slated against Monroe and Westover.
Head Coach Ross Couch said now they’re scrambling to find replacements.
“We’re trying to fill in the games as best as we can and play a full schedule for our kids, because I think they deserve that. They deserve the opportunity to show off their skills. So, we’re just going to try and find teams that we match up with schedule-wise and get the best schedule we can for our boys,” said Couch.
Dyer said they’ll reevaluate resuming the season in October later next month.
If that doesn’t happen, they’ll look to play in the spring.
He told me several other school systems are considering the same.
