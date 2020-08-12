City of Valdosta to install new metering system

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta will replace all utility meters and install a new system. The process is expected to take six months.
Crews will begin on Aug. 24. During this time, customers may have no water, but it should only be for a short period of time.
The first routes scheduled for installation are in the Woodvalley area, Gornto Road, Norman Drive, along with a few others.
City spokesperson, Ashlyn Johnson, said the new system will have some great benefits.
”Just a few points in that meter, it’ll offer leak detection alerts. It will detect if someone has a leak within their pipes, but it’ll also offer customers to be able to go in their online portal and kinda see what their usage is like, so it helps with their monthly budgeting. So again we are really excited to offer this new service to our city residents,” said Johnson.
Customers will not be charged for the installation and crews will not need to enter the homes.
Citizen engagement meetings will take place Monday, August 17, at noon and 5:30 p.m. at the Mathis Auditorium. You can learn more there about the project.
