APD asking gun owners to save shell casings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) is working around the clock to solve recent violent crimes.
APD is asking gun owners to save their shell casings.
If you own a weapon that uses centerfire shell casing, and if that gun is stolen and used in a crime, saving the casing helps police.
Police said the firing pen leaves an imprint at the base of the casing. This can then be traced back to that firearm through testing.
“How we run the fingerprints. Well, the same thing how the striker pen for each weapon when it hits the primer, it is specific to that weapon. It leaves that indication and we can match that back to that particular weapon,” said Sgt. Chris Arline.
That imprint that the shell casing leaves can help investigators solve the crime faster.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.