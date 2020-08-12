Americus community mourns loss of former NAACP leader

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Former NAACP leader is being remembered after he died Wednesday from COVID-19.
NAACP leadership said Dr. John Marshall passed away in Savannah after battling the coronavirus for months at a hospital there.
Before his passing, he was the former president of the NAACP chapter in Americus.
NAACP officials said it’s important to remember Dr. Marshall because he was a champion for all.
“Dr. Marshall championed black causes, not only for Sumter County but for this region. He spoke on freedom of justice and equality not just for black people but for all of those who are disenfranchised in the community,” NAACP Vice President Eugene Edge told WALB News 10.
Edge said one of Dr. Marshall’s biggest accomplishments was helping in the fight with the Sumter County School Board over recent redistricting.
A vigil was held Wednesday at the NAACP office in Americus to honor Marshall.
