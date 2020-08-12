ABAC welcomes students back for face-to-face classes

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “It’s a different fall semester than ever before, and we hope it’s one that never comes again,” said Dr. David Bridges, President of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
For Bridges, this fall semester has been a long time coming.
“Well, we spent the last five months preparing for today, literally. Like many other things in this pandemic world we live in, there are not a lot of answers, but we are doing the best we can,” said Bridges.
ABAC implemented several COVID-19 protocols ahead of students’ return to campus.
Things like social distancing in classrooms, requiring masks when social distancing can’t be maintained and increased access to hand sanitizer.
For ABAC student Ava Jane Teasley, these safety precautions make her feel safer during her time on campus.
“I am super thankful that ABAC has taken all these precautions and I know they have worked super hard all summer to get us back on campus and that they care about. But more importantly, they care about our safety. I feel safe going to class, and I can go to class in person,” said Teasley.
ABAC is not only focusing on COVID-19 health concerns. Services are also available for students who may need a mental health break.
“Whether it’s counseling, from our mental health people who need to help students adjust who are away from home for the first time, homesick or lonely. But particularly in these times which are going to be very trying for students, faculty, and staff, this is a great space.”
But during a time where there are so many unknowns, Teasley is still looking forward to the semester — mask in hand.
“I’ve missed ‘Fried Chicken Thursday’ not being on campus, and so I know little things like that will mean a lot to people, especially after being gone for so long,” Teasley said.
ABAC’s front circle also got new upgrades just in time for the first day of fall classes.
The fine arts building at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is the latest addition to what's known as the "Sweetheart Circle."
Student Skylar Loyd will be among the first music students to benefit from the project.
“We are very excited to experience the new equipment and the rooms that are more equipped for the acoustics and soundproofing. It was a lot of fun in the old building, playing in the practice rooms and hearing the person next to you, so I think this is a really wonderful way for us to perfect our craft,” said Loyd.
The old music building was in the middle of ABAC's campus.
Now, at a college where agriculture is the most known subject, Loyd said that this new building, right in front, sends a message to the world.
“I think this kind of puts the music department’s, and the fine arts department’s foot in the door and says, ‘hello, we are here too, and we are just as good as y’all are,‘” said Loyd.
Dr. Susan Rowe has been a part of ABAC's music department since it was housed in the old building.
She agrees that although agriculture is an important subject for the school, the new Sweetheart Circle demonstrates the many different types of education that students get during their time in Tifton.
“This, on the front of campus, says that we are an agriculture college, but to us, business is important. The nursing building says, ‘we are into the sciences,’ and now, with the music building completing the circle, I think it says, as Skylar said, ‘we’re here.’ You might not have known it, but we are here. And we are just as good as anybody else,” said Rowe.
