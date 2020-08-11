Worth Co. elections board combines precincts for run-off election; sees good voter turnout

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus pandemic brought challenges for the Worth County Board of Elections ahead of Tuesday’s run-off elections.
Elections Supervisor Brandy Harris said finding enough poll workers proved to be difficult in the midst of a pandemic.
Since most poll workers in Worth County are over the age of 65, Harris said, many are considered to be at high risk for COVID-19, leaving the county’s Oakfield polling precinct with fewer workers than the law requires.
“We have 15 precincts, and we are short on poll workers for Oakfield. So, we combined Oakfield and Warwick together in the same building where the normal Warwick voters would vote. So it’s a huge building, and we’ve got two precincts in one. But in November, its actually going to be a combined ballot, so its actually going to be just one precinct,” said Harris.
Harris said the Warwick polling location allowed for better social distancing protocols for Tuesday’s election.
Come November, Harris pointed out, voters who live in the Warwick and Oakfield districts will be voting at the Warwick location with one ballot come election day.
Worth County poll workers were hard at work this Tuesday, helping residents to secure their votes.
Across all 15 Worth County precincts, votes were cast by mail and in-person.
And despite the pandemic and the absentee opportunities, Joan Davis and Jennie Leggett, two Worth County poll workers, were surprised with today’s voter turnout.
“We’ve seen more than we expected at our precinct. We have had the best turn out of all the precincts in this area. So, yeah, we wipe everything down after a voter comes in. We have gloves for them to put on and vote with,” said Davis.
“So, we are just trying to keep everyone safe,” said Leggett.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.