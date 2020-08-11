USG reports record increase in degrees awarded

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Georgia (USG) awarded a record of 70,879 degrees for the 2020 fiscal year, according to the system.
That’s the most in the system’s 89-year history.
The 4.5 percent annual increase represents over 3,000 more degrees awarded to USG students than last year.
The system said it is also the largest year-over-year increase since 2011 when USG joined Complete College America and refocused system efforts on raising education attainment in Georgia.
“This success is thanks to the hard work of USG’s 26 public colleges and universities, which have taken critical steps to increase support and help students stay on track toward their degree,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “I am especially grateful to our students, faculty and staff for all they do to ensure more Georgians enter the workforce with a college credential.”
Since 2011, the number of USG degrees awarded annually has increased by more than 29 percent. At the same time, USG enrollment over the same period has grown by less than 5 percent, meaning the rate of awarding degrees is far outstripping USG’s enrollment increases.
For the official report, you can click here.
Over the last five years, the data shows Georgia is up nine percentage points to 61 percent of students completing their degrees within six years of enrolling.
Georgia over that same time period moved up 10 places to number 20 in the state-by-state rankings.
