UPDATE: APD says March pawn shop burglary solved

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has been investigating a burglary that saw a number of guns taken for months. Now, with an arrest, they believe the case is closed.
The burglary happened on March 10 at Quick Cash and Title Pawn on North Slappey Blvd.
The suspect entered the business through a back wall. Tips led police to Montavious Molden, 19, and investigators picked Molden up on West Highland Street Monday afternoon.
After being interviewed, evidence pointed to his involvement. Molden was transported and booked into the Dougherty County Jail. This case was cleared by arrest, APD said.
Surveillance video showed a man enter the store and take four semi-automatic guns and several types of ammunition.
During the investigation, police found a large hole in the back of the store that the suspect used to get in and get out.
Police said the suspect was wearing red pants with green stripes on both sides, white shoes, a green and tan hunting coat with a horizontal orange stripe across the center.
