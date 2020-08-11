Twenty-year-old dies from COVID-19 in Lowndes Co., youngest death reported

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -According to health officials, a 20-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in the county.
The south health district’s site reported the death on Monday. It says he was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
“I would say it to anyone, do not feel like you are guaranteed to not get it. This impacts all ages, all perfectly healthy individuals, it can impact those with underlying conditions,” said Kristin Patten, public information officer for South Health District.
Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, we couldn’t learn more about the case.
The second youngest reported death in Lowndes County was a 42-year-old man. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
Patten tells me they haven’t seen a new trend in cases. The ages range and so do locations.
“We’ve seen households where several individuals will get sick at the same time. We’ve also seen community spread where people aren’t even sure where they got it,” said Patten.
Patten tells me they began to see a rise leading up to the Fourth of July weekend and then a steady increase from there.
She says it's expected in the summertime, with people going on vacation and out of town.
She also tells me contact tracing is being done every day, they have a large team of tracers but will be bringing in more next week. They are reaching out to new cases and those that have come into contact.
“The percentage positivity rate has increased from previously in June as well so we are noticing, of course, we are testing more people which is what we want to do, we want to test as many people a possible but we have noticed a higher percentage of individuals coming back positive as well,” said Patten.
The health district wants to remind the community to not let your guard down. Keep practicing social distancing, hand hygiene, and wear your mask.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 3,005 cases and 45 deaths in Lowndes.
