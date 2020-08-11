Students back on campus at VSU for move-ins

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students are back at Valdosta State University this week, moving into campus housing.
About 300 are expected to be unloading and settling in.
Everyone seemed very excited to be back, not fearing the virus at all.
“We’ve been through worst, I’m from Florida, We been through hurricanes and stuff. I’ve gone through hurricanes in my days, this doesn’t seem that bad as a hurricane so I’m not that worry. I’m kinda used to it, ” said Donald Tesiero.
Tesiero was moving in for his first year at Valdosta State. The freshman from St. John’s Florida says with the University’s safety protocols in place, he isn’t really worried about the coronavirus.
”I had 3 move-ins this weekend and the rest move in today. I’m super excited, they’re all very young and have that good freshman glow and are all like ‘ah it’s my first time’ and so I’m just super excited to meet them and encourage them,” said Courtney Mcmurray, resident adviser (RA), and senior year student.
She says a lot of the focus this year will be on the mental health of students and cleanliness.
Junior RA Myles Rogers says he is excited to be back on campus and out of the house. His goal this year is to help provide students with the same college experience that they’ve had in the past.
“I just want to make this a safe environment for all the residents here that are coming in and out and making sure they have the same experience we’ve had in the past years even though we are in this pandemic,” said Rogers.
Move-in will continue for the rest of the week, including the weekend.
The housing director wants to remind everyone to be patient, wear your mask, social distance, and it’s going to be hot. There may also be some rain so be prepared.
