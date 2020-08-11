More than 1 month after her disappearance, family of Sumter Co. mother fears the worst

LESLIE, Ga. (WALB) - Rosa Welch, of Leslie, has been missing over a month now and her family fears the worst may have happened.
“It’s really hurtful. It’s scary because we don’t know if she’s OK,” said Rosa’s sister, Tiffany Hogg.
Hogg fears the worst has happened to her 30-year-old sister, Rosa.
Rosa was last seen on the afternoon of July 6, leaving her home in Leslie. She was reportedly heading to Americus.
Due to reoccurring nightmares, Hogg fears her sister may be dead.
“I have dreams every night that’s she’s dead,” said Hogg.
Hogg said there’s no particular reason to think Rosa is dead except for her nightmares. She said Rosa and her are close and that’s what makes her disappearance all the more mysterious.
“It’s not like her not to call me. She calls me every day. Her phone can’t be traced, we can’t find her vehicle,” explained Hogg.
The fact that Rosa has not contacted Hogg makes her disappearance even odder to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating Rosa’s disappearance.
Investigators said there are no new leads in the case. They said her bank account has not been used and she had limited to no cash on her at the time she left her home. However, they are still looking for and taking leads and tips in this case.
“We’re not saying that she’s dead, we’re not saying she’s alive, we just don’t know where she’s at. Her vehicle has not been found and we assume, unless she was able to fill up for gas, she’s in a 60-mile radius from her home,” said Sgt. Matthew Holloway with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigations unit.
Holloway said they are constantly checking areas that she may have been around. At this time, he said it’s not known if she’s in danger. He said they have questioned her ex-boyfriends and Rosa’s estranged husband about her disappearance.
Holloway said he believes everyone they’ve interviewed so far has told them the truth.
Now, Holloway wants the community to help by taking a look around your property for the missing mother. He said you should also look for her missing vehicle, a 2001 gold Jeep Cherokee.
Investigators and family are not giving up on the search for her.
“Most of the family is hoping to find her alive, but some of us know that she’s probably gone. I guess because she hasn’t tried to reach out to me and it doesn’t matter where she goes, she’s always gonna contact me,” said Hogg.
Rosa has three children, according to Hogg. She said they are currently being cared for by family members.
Holloway said you can call the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094 with any tips on Rosa’s whereabouts.
