Lee Co. Commissioners look to purchase more items to combat COVID-19

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County Commissioners are looking to buy more items, such as PPE and barriers for buildings and employees, to combat COVID-19.
They discussed and approved purchasing items for Lee County buildings that promote social distancing Tuesday night during the Lee County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, according to Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk.
Some of those items include PPE for first responders and barriers inside buildings to promote social distancing.
Lee County EMA Director and Assistant Fire Chief, Coleman Williams weighed in on the topic.
“We’ve already bought $152,000 worth of PPE and also barriers to help keep the public and the county employees safe and everything is being reimbursed back through the Georgia Cares Act,” said Williams.
Willams said they are looking at being reimbursed for a total of 1.3 million dollars by December.
“We don’t want anybody getting the virus and we want to promote the safety of the county,” he added.
These items will help keep both employees and citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.