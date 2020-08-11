Lee Co. Board Of Elections to implement new advanced voting precincts in Nov. election

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s runoff election in Lee County did not bring in many voters, but the elections board is preparing now for the November election that will.
Lee County Board of Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said that heading into November, voters will see many changes from Tuesday’s runoff — changes that will make voting lines shorter during what is sure to be a busy election day.
”Traditionally, we have three weeks of advanced voting in every county, and that’s state law. Typically, we only do one location here in Lee County and that’s here at the elections office in downtown Leesburg. But because November is going to be such a big election and we want people to consider voting early to provide social distancing and COVID precautions, we are opening up additional voting sites for advanced voting,” said Johnson.
Johnson said two additional advanced voting sites will be in place at the Redbone Fire station and the Oakland Library.
