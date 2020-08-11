Internet coming to thousands of Sumter Co. students as virtual learning starts Monday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Internet is on its way to thousands of students in Sumter County as virtual classrooms open on Monday.
School system leadership is placing around 30 school buses, possibly more, throughout the county.
These buses will have internet routers on them for students to get internet access at home.
Those buses will head out to different parts of the county in the coming days.
“Out of about 4,000 students, we got about 3,000 homes that do have internet service and we got about 700 that don’t have internet service. It’s gonna kinda create a Wi-Fi Network on steroids,” Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said.
“Want to thank our Board of Education for the support they’ve given us in terms of trying to tackle this big step,” he added.
Dr. Choates said internet may not show up at every home.
He added school staff is doing everything possible to make sure internet access is available for students right now, which includes giving all Sumter County students the opportunity to checkout electronic Chromebooks.
That virtual learning will last the first nine weeks, according to Dr. Choates
