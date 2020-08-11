Georgia Supreme Court extends judicial emergency

Under state law, the Chief Justice is authorized to extend the emergency in 30-day increments, and this time it is extended until Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11:59 p.m. The provisions of today’s order are identical to the July 10 extension order that expires later today, with a few minor revisions. “As has been the direction since the original Order, all Georgia courts must continue to conduct proceedings, remotely or in-person, in compliance with public health guidance, applicable statutes, and court rules, and the requirements of the United States and Georgia Constitutions, including the public’s right of access to judicial proceedings and a criminal defendant’s rights to confrontation and an open courtroom,” the order says.