Another active afternoon of showers and thunderstorms is expected. Some of the thunderstorms could produces gusty winds, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. There’s a Marginal Risk of Flash Flooding. Rain chance remain high this week with some what of a let down later this weekend. Temperatures will cool closer to the average in the lower 90s. INVEST 95-L is a Tropical Wave in the Atlantic and it has a 70% chance of developing in the next 2 to 5 days.