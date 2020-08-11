Dougherty Co. schools prepare for challenging year amid COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A recent surge in coronavirus cases made the decision to postpone on-campus instruction easier for the Dougherty County School System.
The school system said they’re committed to keeping campuses closed until the number of positive coronavirus cases goes down. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said they’re prepared for when schools decide to reopen.
Schools have been closed since March.
When the 13,000 students in the county return to learn, inside the schools will look a lot different this year. Temperature checks and screening questions will be the first task they'll have to complete.
“We will have desks shields in all of our elementary and middle school classes. In addition to the face mask, we will also have face shield available for students when they are in the building,” said Dyer.
Inside classrooms, Dyer said there will be adequate social distancing.
“We will have assigned seats, and those seats will be spaced six-feet apart,” said Dyer. “We will have a capacity in our classrooms, not to exceed 16.”
The county was once a coronavirus hotspot.
Now school leaders are making condition-based decisions on whether to keep kids at home or at school.
“We will look at the average daily cases, we will look at over a 7 day period,” said Dyer. “We will also look at hospitalizations, whether that is up and whether the hospital has capacity.”
