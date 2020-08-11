DCSS explains how teachers will deliver instruction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As virtual education continues to grow, more parents are faced with the decision of whether or not their child’s academic development will prosper.
The Dougherty County superintendent said parents have expressed concerns about the quality of instruction and the level of rigor.
The school board distributed 5,000 hotspots to ensure each student will have access to reliable internet.
Each student will have a computer device to access the DCSS portal and review all instructional material.
The material will be live instruction and pre-recorded.
Students in Pre-K through 2nd grade have iPad’s and 3rd through 12th grades will have Google Chromebooks.
“It is a lot of information in a single place, we are trying to make it as simple as possible, so we will reduce any barriers students may have to be able to log in and get access to that information,” said Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
Online emotional support classes will also be available to students.
When the school system decides to return to face-to-face instruction, the virtual option will still be accessible to students.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.