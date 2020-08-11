COVID-19 not slowing down pet adoptions in Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Pet adoptions are not slowing down during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials in Lee County.
Leadership there told us everyone is adopting kittens right now.
They added puppy and small bread dogs are also popular too.
Jackie Grigg is the manager at the shelter.
“Cats are doing better than the dogs here lately. The cats, we’ve probably adopted out about 12 in the last month and the dogs about 6 or 7,” said Grigg.
Grigg said so far none of those animals have found their way back to the shelter.
Clear the Shelter is also around the corner.
For this event, adoption fees will be $50 for dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies.
The event will be sometime this month but the day has not been released yet.
