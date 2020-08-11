Bed Bath and Beyond launches shopping experience for remote college workspaces

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bed Bath and Beyond has launched “College From Home,” a shopping experience dedicated to helping parents and college students redesign their childhood bedrooms as remote learning spaces for the school year.
Starting Tuesday, the College from Home section will feature virtual learning and study at home dorm essentials including lap desks, organization tools, accessories and bedding to transform childhood bedrooms into dreamy dorm spaces.
They have teamed up with Decorist, an online interior design service, to offer free design tips, curated assortments and inspiration for students to create functional learning spaces at home.
