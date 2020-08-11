Arrest made in thefts from South GA farm operation

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A person who worked for Sexton Farms was arrested Monday for taking money from the business.
In June, the GBI was requested by District Attorney Joe Mulholland to initiate an investigation into thefts of monies from Sexton Farms in Camilla. So far in the investigation, thefts totaling $157,000 have been documented.
Agents expect that number to increase as they receive additional financial records related to the thefts that have been requested from various sources.
Agents have secured arrest warrants in Mitchell and Colquitt counties charging Logistics Manager Penny White Parker, 57, with various theft charges. Parker resides in Colquitt County and has been employed with Sexton Farms since 2006.
Parker has been charged with the following crimes thus far in the investigation. Additional charges are expected to be presented to Grand Juries in Mitchell and Colquitt counties at a later date.
In Mitchell County, she faces:
- one count of felony theft by deception
- one count of felony theft by taking
- four counts of forgery in the third degree
In Colquitt County, she faces:
- ten counts of forgery in the third degree
Parker was booked into the Colquitt County Jail on Monday, and then served with the Mitchell County warrants.
The GBI believes that Parker was taking blank company checks that were primarily used by Sexton Farms delivery drivers, and then cashing the checks herself at local businesses and banks in Mitchell and Colquitt counties.
This case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.