AFD to start flushing fire hydrants for maintenance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) will start flushing hydrants on Aug. 17.
Officials said the hydrant flushing process is a requirement for maintaining the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating and enhances the flow of water distribution in pipes and maintains hydrants for fire and life protection.
Over time, water pipes accumulate sediment, which can restrict flows, increase pumping costs, and create taste and odor issues. The distribution system must be flushed at key hydrant locations to rid the system of these accumulating particles.
During flushing operations, residents in the affected neighborhood may temporarily experience discolored water.
Fire officials said that the water is safe to drink, and the color in the water should clear up by running the cold-water faucet for a few minutes or until clear.
AFD is expected to continue the hydrant flushing until mid-September.
