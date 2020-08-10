Voters gear up for Grady Co. sheriff election

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Voters in Grady County are gearing up for Tuesday’s run-off election.
Incumbent Sheriff Harry Young will face off against Steve Clark for the Republican nomination.
With a calling for law enforcement and giving back to his community, Steve Clark said he worked for the sheriff’s office since the 90′s until 2018.
He says running has been a goal of his since entering law enforcement.
“I’m going to stand for what I believe in, which is equality, and committed to this community,” explained Clark.
Building trust with residents from all ends of the county is what Clark says is his major goal.
“To try to unify this community, and all of us work together because we have a huge drug problem here,” said Clark.
Clark said he’s seen how drugs can impact a family and a community, so he’s ready to take a different and more aggressive approach to the issue.
“I also want to try to get into our school systems and educate our youth. Our children are our future, and if we don’t start doing something to help our youth, who’s going to help us later on in life?” said Clark.
Bridging the gap and being visible so the community can work together.
Wearing the badge since 2005, Grady County Sheriff Harry Young said they’re on the right track, and he’s ready to continue making change in the community.
“It’s been very successful and we’ve taken a lot of drug dealers down. One of the main goals I’ve got is to stop the drugs in this county,” Young.
Young says they've had their own drug squad for about a year--tackling this major issue in the county.
“We won’t stop all of it, but we’ll make it to where they’ll hate to see one of my guys come,” said Young.
While they have made a lot of progress, he said there’s still more work to be done with other aspects.
“I want to get four deputies per shift if at all possible. If nothing else, get two to help the other shifts out,” explained Young.
He said adding more deputies will help with incoming calls.
Young said he also plans to continue the great relationships with surrounding counties in Georgia and North Florida if re-elected.
Both candidates said they’re here to help the community in any way possible--making a safer Grady County.
Voting for the run-off election will be held Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The winner will face-off against Donald “Dickie” Thomas in November.
